What's the story Google Photos is getting a new feature that will tell you if an image has been edited with artificial intelligence (AI). The move comes as part of a wider trend among tech companies, who are increasingly adding AI tools to their software while also introducing policies to inform users about the use of such technology. The new feature builds on Google's existing practice of tagging AI-altered images with relevant metadata. It will give a clear disclaimer with AI-edited images.

Feature details

AI info section: What it includes

The information will be presented in a section called "AI Info" at the bottom of the image details screen of Google Photos, on the web, and in the app. It will not just flag images altered by generative AI but also those that are composites of multiple photos. This includes images generated using features such as Pixel's Best Take and Add Me. The new label will appear in Google Photos next week.

Ongoing efforts

Google's commitment to transparency and user feedback

John Fisher, Engineering Director of Google Photos, said photos edited with tools such as Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, and Zoom Enhance already contain metadata according to technical standards from The International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC). He stressed that Google is now making this information visible next to details such as file name, location, and backup status in the Photos app. Fisher also assured their work isn't done and they'll continue gathering feedback for more transparency around AI edits.