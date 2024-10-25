Summarize Simplifying... In short OpenAI is set to launch its next-gen AI model, Orion, which could be 100 times more powerful than its predecessor, GPT-4.

The model, trained using synthetic data from OpenAI's o1 model, is part of the company's ambition to create an artificial general intelligence.

Amidst leadership changes and a shift to a for-profit entity, OpenAI's Orion launch follows a record $6.6 billion funding round. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Orion will arrive as the successor to GPT-4

OpenAI to release next-generation AI model, Orion, by December

By Mudit Dube 09:41 am Oct 25, 202409:41 am

What's the story OpenAI is gearing up to launch its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, Orion, by December. According to The Verge, this release strategy will be different from previous models like GPT-4o and o1. Rather than a wide initial release through ChatGPT, OpenAI intends to first grant access to its close corporate partners. This will allow these companies to build their own products and features on Orion, reported the Verge, citing a person familiar with OpenAI's plan.

Partnership

Microsoft engineers gear up for Orion's launch

Microsoft, OpenAI's key partner in deploying AI models, is said to be preparing to host Orion on Azure around November. The exact external name of this model is still unclear, with some speculating it could be called GPT-5. However, in OpenAI circles, Orion is seen as the successor to GPT-4. GPT-4 was released in March 2023. A year later, in May 2024, OpenAI released GPT-4o as an improved version designed to deliver faster responses at a lower operational cost.

AI evolution

Orion's potential and OpenAI's AGI ambitions

An OpenAI executive has hinted that Orion could be up to 100 times more powerful than GPT-4. Notably, this new model is different from the o1 reasoning model that OpenAI launched in September this year. The company's long-term goal is to merge its Language Learning Models (LLMs) over time, creating an even more competent model that could potentially be termed artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Model development

Orion's training and CEO's cryptic hint

Reportedly, OpenAI employed o1, aka Strawberry, to provide synthetic data for training Orion. In September, OpenAI researchers celebrated the completion of this new model's training phase. The event comes close on the heels of a cryptic message from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman who said he was excited for the "winter constellations to rise soon," perhaps hinting at the imminent launch of Orion.

Organizational shift

OpenAI's transition amid leadership changes

The launch of Orion comes at a critical juncture for OpenAI, which recently raised a record $6.6 billion in a funding round. This financial milestone requires the company to evolve into a for-profit entity. At the same time, OpenAI is also witnessing major leadership changes with CTO Mira Murati, Chief Research Officer Bob McGrew, and VP of Post Training Barret Zoph all announcing their exits.