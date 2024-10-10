Summarize Simplifying... In short Google has launched Imagen 3, an AI image generator for Gemini users, offering lifelike images with sharp details and vivid colors.

The tool automatically generates images upon command, requiring only a Google account and Gemini access.

All images carry an AI-generated identification, ensuring transparency about their origin.

The AI tool is now available for all free and paid users

Google releases Imagen 3 AI image generator for Gemini users

By Mudit Dube 04:23 pm Oct 10, 202404:23 pm

What's the story Google has released its latest artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Imagen 3, for all Gemini users. The update was first announced earlier this year at the Google I/O event and is now available for free and paid users of the platform. This advanced AI image generator aims to improve user experience by generating images with more lifelike details and a range of styles.

Enhanced features

Imagen 3: A tool for more realistic images

The Imagen 3 tool comes with three key features that were showcased at the Google I/O event. It allows Gemini to create images with sharp details, vivid colors, and less artifacts. The tool also adds more realistic details to the images to make them more lifelike. Plus, it gives users the freedom to generate images in various styles.

User guide

How to use Google's Imagen 3 tool

To start using the Imagen 3 tool, all you need is a Google account and access to Gemini on the web or phone. The image generation process is initiated by entering a command prompt. There's no need for manual activation as images are automatically generated using Imagen 3 once the command is entered. This user-friendly approach makes it easy for all Gemini users to utilize this advanced AI tool.

Image ID

AI-generated image identification in Imagen 3

Google has also made sure that all images generated using the Imagen 3 tool will carry an AI-generated image identification. It will be visible both as a logo on the image and within the metadata. The feature is aimed at keeping the transparency about the origin of the images, so that the users know they were created using Google's AI technology.