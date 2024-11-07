Summarize Simplifying... In short Google is reducing the frequency of Android TV updates, citing that TVs are replaced less often than smartphones and are less influenced by software updates.

This move eases pressure on manufacturers to constantly update, allowing Google more time to develop and implement new features.

Why Google is slowing down Android TV updates

By Akash Pandey 05:52 pm Nov 07, 2024

What's the story Google is planning to move its Android TV OS updates to a biennial (once every two years) schedule, according to Android Authority. The tech giant is said to be skipping Android TV 15 and directly introducing Android TV 16, which will be based on Android 16. Considering how long it takes the company to release the TV version of its latest OS, the next update will likely roll out around mid-2026.

Update frequency

New update schedule aligns with consumer behavior

The decision to cut down the frequency of OS updates for TVs stems from consumer behavior. Unlike smartphones, which are upgraded every few years, customers replace their TVs every five to 10 years. Their buying decisions are influenced more by factors like price, screen size, and hardware specs than software updates.

Manufacturer impact

Less pressure on TV manufacturers for software updates

Since TVs are mainly used for media consumption and don't really benefit much from regular software updates, the pressure on TV manufacturers to have the latest Android version available all the time is also reduced. This way, Google doesn't have to prioritize an OS update every year, giving it more time for development and implementation of new features.

Information

Google has informed partners about the decision

Despite the reduced update frequency, Google will continue rolling out updates semi-regularly to accommodate new features and meet regulatory requirements. The company has already informed its partners about the move at an internal Android TV partner conference.