'Haiwaan': Akshay-Saif's upcoming thriller gets title

Film details

The movie will be an 'edge-of-the-seat thriller'

A source told the portal, "The team felt this describes their subject the best, and conveys exactly how Priyadarshan sees it- as an edge-of-the-seat thriller." "There were other titles in contention, but this one clicked unanimously, given the characters the lead actors play." Per reports, the movie is a remake of Priyadarshan's Oppam, starring Mohanlal.