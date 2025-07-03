'Haiwaan': Akshay-Saif's upcoming thriller gets title
What's the story
The much-awaited thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan has been titled Haiwaan, reported HT City. The film will be helmed by acclaimed director Priyadarshan, who has previously worked with Kumar on numerous films like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The upcoming project will go on floors in August 2025 and is expected to release in 2026.
Film details
The movie will be an 'edge-of-the-seat thriller'
A source told the portal, "The team felt this describes their subject the best, and conveys exactly how Priyadarshan sees it- as an edge-of-the-seat thriller." "There were other titles in contention, but this one clicked unanimously, given the characters the lead actors play." Per reports, the movie is a remake of Priyadarshan's Oppam, starring Mohanlal.
Reunion
Kumar, Khan last worked together in 'Tashan'
Kumar and Khan last shared screen space in the 2008 film Tashan. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Kumar recently completed shooting for Bhooth Bangla, another Priyadarshan directorial. The upcoming thriller will mark their first collaboration in over a decade. Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Jewel Thief, released on Netflix in April 2025.