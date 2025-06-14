Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' nears ₹140cr mark after 8 days
What's the story
Housefull 5, the latest installment of the popular Bollywood franchise, Housefull, has been witnessing a steady decline in its box office earnings.
The film, which was released on June 6, collected ₹6 crore on its eighth day (Friday), taking the total to ₹133.25 crore, per Sacnilk.
Despite this drop in numbers at the ticket windows, the film continues to attract viewers due to positive word-of-mouth.
Collection details
The film started strong but saw a decline
The film started strong with a net collection of ₹24 crore on the first day. It then saw an increase in earnings to ₹31 crore and ₹32.5 crore on the following two days.
However, after entering the week, Housefull 5 began witnessing a decline in its box office collection, eventually landing in single-digit earnings by Day 8.
Film performance
'Housefull 5's overall Hindi occupancy on Friday
Despite the drop in earnings, Housefull 5 had an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.71% on Friday.
The film's morning shows had a 5.51% occupancy, which increased to 12.73% in the afternoon and peaked at 16.85% during night shows.
Reports suggest that the film was made on a budget of ₹240 crore and has already crossed half of this mark with its earnings so far.
Star-studded lineup
It is a murder mystery comedy
The film is a murder mystery comedy revolving around a mysterious murder on a luxurious cruise ship.
The story follows the police as they try to figure out who the killer is among the several guests and passengers.
The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, and Jackie Shroff, among others.
It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.