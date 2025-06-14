What's the story

Housefull 5, the latest installment of the popular Bollywood franchise, Housefull, has been witnessing a steady decline in its box office earnings.

The film, which was released on June 6, collected ₹6 crore on its eighth day (Friday), taking the total to ₹133.25 crore, per Sacnilk.

Despite this drop in numbers at the ticket windows, the film continues to attract viewers due to positive word-of-mouth.