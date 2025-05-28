Sonakshi Sinha's 'Jatadhara' shoot wraps
What's the story
The principal photography of the upcoming supernatural thriller Jatadhara has been completed after 50 days of shooting, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Producer Prerna Arora has promised a groundbreaking cinematic experience with this film, stating it will redefine genre storytelling in Telugu and Hindi cinema.
The film is presented by Zee Studios and directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal.
Producer's statement
Arora's confidence in 'Jatadhara'
Arora said, "Saying that might sound like bragging—and honestly, every filmmaker praises their own film. It's the classic 'my-baby-is-the-cutest' syndrome. But this time, take my word for it: we've created a supernatural universe that is truly out of this world."
She added, "After the National Award-winning Rustom with Akshay Kumar, this marks my second major collaboration with Zee Studios. It feels like a homecoming."
Film details
'Jatadhara' boasts an ensemble cast and production team
The film stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, with Shilpa Shirodkar, Ravi Prakash, Indira Krishna, Naveen Neni, Shreya Sharma, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rajeev Kanakala, and Jhansi in supporting roles.
An additional unnamed lead actor is also in the film.
The production team comprises Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda; co-producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora; and creative producer Divya Vijay.