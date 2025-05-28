What's the story

The principal photography of the upcoming supernatural thriller Jatadhara has been completed after 50 days of shooting, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Producer Prerna Arora has promised a groundbreaking cinematic experience with this film, stating it will redefine genre storytelling in Telugu and Hindi cinema.

The film is presented by Zee Studios and directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal.