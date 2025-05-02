Akshay and Saif will reunite for thriller after 17 years
What's the story
In an exciting development for fans, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are all set to share screen space after 17 years.
The duo, known for their popular on-screen chemistry, will be seen together in a thriller directed by Priyadarshan, reports HTCity.
The film will go on floors in August 2025 and is expected to release in 2026.
Film details
'It's a nail-biting and entertaining thriller film'
An insider told HT City, "Akshay and Saif have always enjoyed working with each other and admired each other's work. The moment they read the script, they knew they were on board."
"It's a nail-biting and entertaining thriller film. Helmed by Priyadarshan, it will leave the audience on the edge of their seats!"
The movie marks Kumar and Khan's reunion after 2008's Tashan.
Past partnerships
Kumar and Khan's history of successful collaborations
Kumar and Khan have earlier collaborated on hit films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Yeh Dillagi (1994), Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996), and Keemat (1998).
Apart from this thriller, Kumar is also teaming up with Priyadarshan for another project titled Bhooth Bangla. This will be their reunion after 14 years.
The duo is also teaming up for Hera Pheri 3, which will also feature Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.