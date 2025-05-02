What's the story

The much-awaited fourth season of the hit Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat is all set to premiere on July 2.

In an interesting promotional strategy, the platform announced the teaser release date on Friday through a meme featuring Durgesh Kumar with the tagline "Dekh raha hai Binod."

The post directed fans to a pinned comment that said, "Check bio," leading them to Prime Video's bio where the teaser date was announced.

The teaser will release on Saturday.