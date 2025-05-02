'Panchayat' Season 4 teaser to drop on Saturday
What's the story
The much-awaited fourth season of the hit Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat is all set to premiere on July 2.
In an interesting promotional strategy, the platform announced the teaser release date on Friday through a meme featuring Durgesh Kumar with the tagline "Dekh raha hai Binod."
The post directed fans to a pinned comment that said, "Check bio," leading them to Prime Video's bio where the teaser date was announced.
The teaser will release on Saturday.
Anniversary celebration
'Panchayat' celebrated 5 years with a special video
On April 3, Amazon Prime Video celebrated the fifth anniversary of Panchayat with an adorable special video starring internet personalities Darshan Magdum, Bhupendra Jogi, Gia Manek, and Vijay Kumar.
Jitendra Kumar, who plays Sachiv Ji in the series, also joined in on the virtual celebrations.
He highlighted the importance of authenticity in creating content and urged viewers to create meaningful moments instead of chasing virality.
Plot continuation
'Panchayat' Season 4 to continue from last season's end
The comedy-drama series, centered around Abhishek Tripathi—a village secretary in rural India—will continue the story from where Season 3 left off.
The third season, which premiered on May 28, 2024, delved into the elections and village politics.
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), all seasons of Panchayat can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.