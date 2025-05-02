Mika Singh recalls getting banned for visiting Pakistan post-Uri attack
What's the story
Singer Mika Singh recently opened up about the backlash he received for singing in Pakistan after the 2016 Uri attack.
His performance at a private event in Karachi resulted in a ban by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The ban was revoked after Singh tendered a public apology.
Singh shed light on the issue during a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast.
Public opinion
Singh questioned the selective outrage over his actions
"Main wahi toh keh raha hoon ki jab aap popular ho, aap log bechare itna kuch karte hai (What I'm saying is, when you're popular, people go after you unnecessarily)."
He also cited how the potential inclusion of a Pakistani actor in a film with Diljit Dosanjh doesn't spark controversy.
He questioned why public outrage seems to focus on certain individuals, like him, when others face no such issues despite similar collaborations.
Legal stance
Singh's legal stance on his trip to Pakistan
Addressing the criticism regarding his trip to Pakistan, Singh defended his actions.
He clarified that he had traveled with a legal visa and was committed to paying taxes on the earnings from his performance.
He highlighted how others, like Honey Singh and Atif Aslam, continued working together without facing similar public outrage.
Controversies
'I'm everyone's favorite': Singh on being embroiled in controversies
When asked why he often finds himself embroiled in controversies, Singh humorously replied, "Main sabka favorite hoon. Sab keh rahe hamare taraf dhyan do bhai. Phir main deta hoon, phir kehte hai thik hai (I'm everyone's favorite. Everyone wants my attention. When I give it, they say, 'Okay, that's okay')."
Meanwhile, following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the FWICE has once again enforced a ban on Pakistani artists. Plus, Instagram and YouTube channels of Pakistani stars have been blocked here.