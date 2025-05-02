What's the story

Singer Mika Singh recently opened up about the backlash he received for singing in Pakistan after the 2016 Uri attack.

His performance at a private event in Karachi resulted in a ban by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The ban was revoked after Singh tendered a public apology.

Singh shed light on the issue during a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast.