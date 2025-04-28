What's the story

Days after a tragic terror attack in Kashmir, actor Atul Kulkarni has taken a brave step to promote tourism in the valley.

Kulkarni's visit to Pahalgam comes just days after a ghastly attack last week.

The actor took to Instagram, encouraging Indians to visit Kashmir without fear.

Kulkarni's message was clear—visiting Kashmir is a patriotic act that defies terrorists' agenda and helps the local community.