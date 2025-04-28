Netizens applaud Atul Kulkarni's bold Kashmir visit after terror attack
What's the story
Days after a tragic terror attack in Kashmir, actor Atul Kulkarni has taken a brave step to promote tourism in the valley.
Kulkarni's visit to Pahalgam comes just days after a ghastly attack last week.
The actor took to Instagram, encouraging Indians to visit Kashmir without fear.
Kulkarni's message was clear—visiting Kashmir is a patriotic act that defies terrorists' agenda and helps the local community.
Online response
Kulkarni's social media posts sparked a wave of support
Kulkarni's social media posts from his Kashmir trip, including photos of his boarding pass, a handwritten note from the flight crew, and pictures displaying many empty seats on the flight, triggered a wave of support online.
He wrote, "Mumbai to Srinagar. The crew says they were running full. We need to fill them up again. Chaliye ji Kashmir chalein."
His message resonated with many social media users who praised his gesture and said they'd visit Kashmir.
Bravery
Netizens praised Kulkarni: 'Let's not isolate Kashmir and its people'
Netizens widely appreciated Kulkarni for taking a significant step toward promoting tourism in the region.
Many were impressed by his commitment to the cause and the positive attention he brought to the area.
One user said, "Yes, it's Dreamland." Another commented, "Let's not isolate Kashmir and its people, as this only empowers separatists and terrorists."
A third user expressed, "This man doesn't get enough credit. He is a man with a thinking heart and a beautiful brain."
Video message
'This is our Kashmir, our country, and we'll come here'
A video shared by ANI showed the Rang De Basanti actor speaking about the recent incident.
He said, "The incident has made the entire country sad...I read that 90% of bookings have been canceled here. The message that the terrorists are giving is not to come to Kashmir. This is not going to happen. This is our Kashmir, our country, and we will come here. This is the answer we should give to the ideology of terrorists."
Twitter Post
Here's the interview
#WATCH | Pahalgam, J&K: On #PahalgamTerroristAttack, Actor Atul Kulkarni says "The— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025
incident that took place on 22nd Aprilhas made the entire country sad...I read that 90% of bookings have beencancelled here. The message that the terrorists aregiving is not to come toKashmir.… pic.twitter.com/8IR34WTqDe