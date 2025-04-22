What's the story

Yash Raj Films recently announced its next, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

The movie, set to release on July 18, 2025, is touted to be an intense love story.

While Panday is Ananya Panday's cousin, Padda has already made her mark in the industry with her debut in Salaam Venky at age 20 and her role in the series Big Girls Don't Cry.