Meet Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday's co-star in 'Saiyaara'
Yash Raj Films recently announced its next, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
The movie, set to release on July 18, 2025, is touted to be an intense love story.
While Panday is Ananya Panday's cousin, Padda has already made her mark in the industry with her debut in Salaam Venky at age 20 and her role in the series Big Girls Don't Cry.
Take a look at the announcement
Theirs is a love story like no other… 🎶❤️💫 #Saiyaara starring #AhaanPanday and #AneetPadda releasing in theatres, worldwide, July 18, 2025!
Presented by: #AdityaChopra
Directed by: @mohit11481
Produced
by: #AkshayeWidhani
Career
Padda's journey in the Hindi film industry
Born on October 14, 2002, Padda made her Hindi film industry debut with Salaam Venky.
Directed by Revathi, the movie had Padda playing Nandini opposite actors Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, and Aahana Kumra.
Two years later, she had a major role in the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry. She portrayed Roohi in the show, which premiered on March 14, 2024.
The cast also featured Pooja Bhatt, Mukul Chadda, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, and more.
Social media
Padda's social media presence and upcoming film
Padda also has a growing social media presence with 35,000+ followers on Instagram. Her bio on the platform reads, "Authentically pretending."
She has also appeared in TV ads for brands like Amazon, Nescafe, Cadbury, and Paytm.
YRF has reportedly signed Padda to a three-film deal, aiming to position her as a rising star in the industry.
She landed the role after impressing in several auditions and is being celebrated as YRF's latest big discovery.
Singer-songwriter
Fans praise Padda's talent amid nepotism debate
In addition to acting, Padda is a talented singer-songwriter. She contributed the song Masoom to the Big Girls Don't Cry soundtrack.
When the movie was announced, while some trolled Panday's casting due to nepotism, others praised Padda's casting. One comment read, "Ladke ka nai ptaa, ladki talented hai... (sic)." Another fan wrote, "Oh my. Aneet is brilliant!"
Saiyaara marks the first project under YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani's leadership. The film will be presented by studio head Aditya Chopra.