All about Serena Williams's 'Carrie Soto is Back' project
What's the story
Tennis icon Serena Williams will soon take on a new role. She will be an executive producer for Netflix's adaptation of Carrie Soto is Back.
This popular tennis-themed novel is by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
The news was first reported by Deadline on Monday, and later confirmed by Williams on social media.
The adaptation will be written and executive produced by Amanda Kate Shuman and narrate the story of Carrie Soto, a tennis pro who returns to the sport at 37.
Inspiration
Williams's influence on Jenkins-Reid's writing process
Although Soto's character is not an inspiration from Williams, Reid had previously admitted that Williams and her sister Venus Williams inspired her writing.
In 2022, Reid said, "My respect for the Williams sisters is part of what makes me interested in tennis."
"I wouldn't write a book about tennis without the influence of just the absolute glory that has been their journey, but also specifically Serena's quest to get as many Grand Slam titles as she has managed to do."
Adaptation details
'Carrie Soto is Back' adaptation may draw from Williams's story
According to Deadline, the TV adaptation of Carrie Soto is Back is also expected to be "loosely inspired by Williams's story," which means there may be some deviations from the original novel.
Williams has a history of executive producing, having previously worked on the 2024 docuseries In the Arena: Serena Williams and the 2021 biopic King Richard about her father and coach Richard Williams.