What's the story

Tennis icon Serena Williams will soon take on a new role. She will be an executive producer for Netflix's adaptation of Carrie Soto is Back.

This popular tennis-themed novel is by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

The news was first reported by Deadline on Monday, and later confirmed by Williams on social media.

The adaptation will be written and executive produced by Amanda Kate Shuman and narrate the story of Carrie Soto, a tennis pro who returns to the sport at 37.