Tamannaah joins 'No Entry 2' alongside Varun, Diljit, and Arjun
What's the story
The much-awaited sequel to the 2005 comedy blockbuster No Entry is finally taking shape!
Tamannaah Bhatia has officially signed on as one of the leading ladies in No Entry 2, along with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, reported PeepingMoon.
Bhatia's character will be somewhat similar to the one played by Bipasha Basu in the original film.
Aditi Rao Hydari is also in talks for another important female lead role.
Comedy return
Bhatia returns to comedy with 'No Entry 2'
This marks Bhatia's return to the comedy genre following her 2022 OTT release, Babli Bouncer.
She has also recently signed Ranger, where she'll star opposite Ajay Devgn.
The star-studded male cast of No Entry 2, including Dhawan, Kapoor, and Dosanjh, is already leaving everyone excited, given their known comic timing and screen presence.
While some fans may miss the classic trio of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, the new team is creating a buzz for their dynamic performances.
Production details
Boney Kapoor explained the reason behind the new cast
In an interview with News18 Showsha, producer Boney Kapoor revealed, "Unfortunately, we cannot repeat the same star cast because there were issues, especially with the dates. We need at least 200 days of combination dates to complete the shoot."
He mentioned that the film is expected to begin shooting around June or July.
"We've decided on the release date also, it would be October 26, 2025 - Diwali release," he added.