What's the story

The much-awaited sequel to the 2005 comedy blockbuster No Entry is finally taking shape!

Tamannaah Bhatia has officially signed on as one of the leading ladies in No Entry 2, along with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, reported PeepingMoon.

Bhatia's character will be somewhat similar to the one played by Bipasha Basu in the original film.

Aditi Rao Hydari is also in talks for another important female lead role.