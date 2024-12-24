Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood mourns the loss of legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, with industry stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar expressing their grief.

Shyam Benegal passed away on Monday

Bollywood bids adieu to legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:15 pm Dec 24, 202405:15 pm

What's the story The Indian film fraternity came together on Tuesday to give a tearful adieu to legendary filmmaker, Shyam Benegal. The 90-year-old director died on Monday after battling chronic kidney disease. His funeral was held at Shivaji Park Electric Crematorium in Mumbai, with state honors recognizing his immense contribution to Indian cinema. The last rites were conducted at 3:00pm in Dadar, among emotional friends, family, and admirers.

Star-studded farewell

Film fraternity paid tribute to Benegal

The funeral was attended by a huge number of personalities from the film industry, including Naseeruddin Shah, Boman Irani, and Nandita Das. Ronnie Screwvala, Ratna Pathak Shah, Hansal Mehta, and Gulzar were among others who attended the funeral. The turnout was a testament to Benegal's reach and the immense respect he commanded in the industry.

Emotional tributes

Bollywood's biggest names expressed grief over Benegal's demise

Tributes for the late director poured in from Bollywood's biggest stars. Amitabh Bachchan mourned on X (formerly Twitter), "The film industry has lost another stalwart." Karisma Kapoor, who featured in Benagal's acclaimed film Zubeidaa, shared a heartfelt post with a still from the movie, captioning it, "Rest in Peace Shyam Babu. Legend forever." Ajay Devgn called his cinema "lessons in humanity and culture" that left an "indelible mark on all of us."

Actor's tribute

Akshay Kumar mourned Benegal's passing

Akshay Kumar also mourned Benegal's death. He wrote, "Pained to know of Shyam Benegal ji's demise. One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti." Politicians such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also paid their respects via social media posts. These tributes highlight the immense influence Benegal had on Indian cinema and the immense respect he earned from his contemporaries and admirers.

Cinematic contributions

Benegal's legacy in Indian cinema

Benegal was known for his timeless classics like Ankur, Mandi, and Nishant. He was a pioneer of the parallel cinema movement in India, bringing new stories and styles to Indian viewers. His demise marks the end of an era in Indian cinema, leaving behind a rich legacy that will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and cinephiles alike.