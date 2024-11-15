Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajay Devgn is set to star in Jagan Shakti's next film, 'Ranger', based on a book co-written by Arora.

Devgn will portray a rookie forest officer, Ranger Singh, navigating a corrupt world amidst a tiger crisis.

The film, set to start shooting in January 2025, aims to blend action, adventure, and emotional complexities of wildlife conservation, promising a groundbreaking cinematic experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ajay Devgn to star in a film directed by Jagan Shakti

Ajay Devgn's next with Jagan Shakti based on this book

By Tanvi Gupta 05:38 pm Nov 15, 202405:38 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will soon star in an action-adventure film directed by Jagan Shakti, who is known for directing Mission Mangal. The project will be another collaboration between Devgn and producer Luv Ranjan after their successful venture De De Pyaar De and its upcoming sequel. PeepingMoon has now revealed that the film is based on Aseem Arora and Richa Ganesh's 2018 book, Ranger.

Character details

'Ranger' plot: Devgn to combat animal poaching as forest officer

In the movie, Devgn will play Ranger Singh, a rookie forest officer who is trying to find his way in a corrupt world with a major tiger crisis. The story unfolds in the vast wilderness of Bandhavgarh. Singh's character is tasked with dealing with the brutal crimes of animal poaching. Arora, who co-wrote Ranger and is an acclaimed screenplay writer (Malang, Chhalaang), has adapted his book himself for this project.

Narrative style

'Ranger' film to blend action and emotional complexities

The film adaptation of Ranger won't be a strict adaptation of the original material. Instead, it will take an Indiana Jones-style narrative to make it more commercially viable. The idea is to combine action and adventure with the emotional intricacies of conserving nature and wildlife. Despite these changes, the filmmakers are determined to keep the core essence of Arora and Ganesh's story intact in their cinematic interpretation.

Production update

'Ranger' promises groundbreaking cinematic experience

The team behind Ranger, including Devgn, Ranjan, and Shakti, plans to produce the film on an unparalleled scale. They want to offer audiences a revolutionary cinematic experience. Pre-production has been underway for several months and shooting is scheduled to begin around January 2025, reportedly. Devgn will start filming for Ranger after wrapping up Son of Sardar 2 by the end of this month.