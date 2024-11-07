Summarize Simplifying... In short Kamal Haasan's action-packed film 'Thug Life' is set to hit the screens in June 2025. The teaser, featuring Haasan and Silambarasan in thrilling sequences, has sparked curiosity among fans.

The film, shot in diverse locations like Serbia and Rajasthan, boasts a star-studded cast including Ali Fazal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, with music by AR Rahman. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Thug Life' to hit theaters on June 5, 2025

Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' set for June 2025; teaser unveiled

By Tanvi Gupta 12:13 pm Nov 07, 202412:13 pm

What's the story The first look teaser of Mani Ratnam's much-awaited film Thug Life was unveiled on Thursday, on the 70th birthday of its lead actor Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles. Its release date—June 5, 2025—has only added to the excitement among fans. This marks a reunion for Haasan and Ratnam after 35 years since their last collaboration on Nayakan (1987).

Teaser insights

'Thug Life' teaser hints at Haasan's powerful role

The 48-second teaser of Thug Life has left the audience intrigued with glimpses of Haasan in some action-packed sequences and a brief appearance by Silambarasan. Shot across various locations, from snow-clad mountains to gritty streets, the film promises to showcase Haasan in a versatile role. The teaser has left fans wondering about the dynamic between the two stars—will it be a clash or a collaboration?

Twitter Post

Have you checked out the teaser yet?

Film genre

'Thug Life' is a high-octane action film

Expected to be an action-packed gangster film, Thug Life follows a hyperlink screenplay where multiple threads meet at one point. It has been shot in Serbia, New Delhi, Rajasthan, and Puducherry. The technical team includes cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and editor Sreekar Prasad. Though it was initially planned to be released in April 2025, the film's launch has been pushed to June to match the Bakrid weekend.

Production details

'Thug Life' features an ensemble cast and renowned crew

Apart from Haasan, Silambarasan, and Krishnan, Thug Life has a star-studded cast including Joju George, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Nassar, and Abhirami. Bollywood actor Ali Fazal also has a major role in the film, reportedly. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Most of the shooting has been done, with just a song featuring Silambarasan and Krishnan left to be shot in Mumbai.