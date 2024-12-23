Summarize Simplifying... In short Shyam Benegal, a trailblazer of Indian parallel cinema, passed away at 90.

Known for his diverse filmography, including the acclaimed 'Manthan' which was showcased at Cannes, Benegal's career spanned from copywriting to directing award-winning films and TV serials.

Despite health issues, he remained dedicated to his craft, even revealing plans for future projects on his 90th birthday.

The 'Manthan' director is no more

Shyam Benegal, pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, dies at 90

By Shreya Mukherjee 09:28 pm Dec 23, 202409:28 pm

What's the story Shyam Benegal, a pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, has died at the age of 90. Renowned for his realistic and socially aware films that broke away from the conventions of mainstream Indian cinema in the 1970s and '80s, he was admitted to Wockhardt Hospital's ICU in Mumbai, shortly after celebrating his 90th birthday on December 14. His daughter Pia confirmed his death to SCREEN, adding that he had been battling chronic kidney disease for years.

Passionate filmmaker

Benegal's unwavering commitment to filmmaking

Despite his health challenges, Benegal stayed committed to his craft till the end. On his 90th birthday, he told PTI, "We all grow old. I don't do anything great (on my birthday). It may be a special day but I don't celebrate it specifically. I cut a cake at the office with my team." He also revealed he was working on two to three big-screen projects.

Career highlights

Benegal's illustrious career and contributions to Indian cinema

Benegal's last film was the 2023 biographical Mujib: The Making of a Nation. His eclectic filmography includes films on a range of issues, documentaries, and TV serials such as Bharat Ek Khoj and Samvidhaan. Some of his famous films are Bhumika, Junoon, Mandi, Suraj Ka Satvaan Ghoda, Mammo, and Sardari Begum. Born in Secunderabad, he started as a copywriter before making his debut documentary film in Gujarati Gher Betha Ganga in 1962.

Early works

Benegal's early films and role in NFDC

Benegal's first four feature films—Ankur (1973), Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976), and Bhumika (1977)—made him a pioneer of the new-wave film movement. He was also the Director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) from 1980-1986. His film Mandi (1983) is famous for its satirical take on politics and prostitution, starring Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil.

International recognition

Benegal's film 'Manthan' screened at Cannes Film Festival

Earlier this year, one of Benegal's most acclaimed works, Manthan, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. A restored version of the 1976 release, inspired by Dr. Verghese Kurien's revolutionary milk cooperative movement, was showcased under the Cannes Classics segment. The film had won two National Film Awards in 1977 and was India's official entry to the 1976 Academy Awards in the best foreign language film category. Benegal was married to Nira Benegal and is survived by his daughter.

Bengal CM tweeted that she was 'saddened' by Benegal's demise

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor knew the filmmaker since his childhood