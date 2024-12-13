Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Allu Arjun has been arrested following a woman's death at a 'Pushpa 2' screening due to alleged inadequate security measures.

In response, Arjun has offered ₹25 lakh as financial aid to the bereaved family, also pledging to cover their medical expenses.

Allu Arjun arrested over woman's death at 'Pushpa 2' screening

What's the story Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been taken into custody by the Hyderabad Police after a woman died in a stampede at a Pushpa 2: The Rule screening. The incident occurred on December 4 at the premiere show of his latest film, at a local theater. A woman in her 30s, identified as Revathi, died and her nine-year-old son Sri Teja was hospitalized due to asphyxiation.

Charges filed against Arjun, security team, and the theater management

The Chikkadpally Police Station has filed a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theater management under Sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Chikkadpally police officials took the actor into custody from his Jubilee Hills residence for questioning. On Wednesday, Arjun moved the High Court with a plea to quash the FIR and sought a stay on all further proceedings, including his arrest. The High Court is likely to hear this matter soon.

Arjun has been taken into custody

Allegations of inadequate security at 'Pushpa 2' screening

It has been alleged that Telangana Police were not informed about Arjun's attendance at the screening. The theater management knew about it but didn't inform the police who could have deployed additional security. Further, there was no separate entry or exit for the audience which added to the chaos. Due to these reasons and an overwhelming crowd, a stampede ensued leading to Revathi's unfortunate demise.

Arjun announced financial aid of ₹25 lakh for the family

Meanwhile, Arjun expressed his condolences over the tragic incident and announced a financial aid of ₹25 lakh for the bereaved family. In a video message, he said, "We extend our deepest condolences to the family. We understand that no words or actions can ever compensate for the loss you are bearing." "I would like to extend financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to the family as a goodwill gesture...we will also take care of the medical expenses."