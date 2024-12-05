Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Nana Patekar admitted to slapping a fan during a shoot, calling it a mistake and later apologized.

'I slapped him...it was wrong': Nana Patekar on fan incident

By Tanvi Gupta 12:46 pm Dec 05, 202412:46 pm

What's the story Veteran actor Nana Patekar has openly accepted his mistake of slapping a fan on the sets of his upcoming film, Vanvaas. In an interview with News18, Patekar accepted his action was "wrong." The incident happened when a man barged into the Varanasi set while shooting to click a selfie with the actor. This prompted Patekar to slap him, an act which was caught on camera and later turned controversial.

Incident aftermath

Patekar's reflection on the incident and subsequent apology

Reflecting on the incident, Patekar said, "One person had come, it had become a controversy. I slapped him, however, it was wrong." He said the fan "came out of love" but didn't realize they were in between shots. Patekar stressed there's a right time and place to express admiration for someone. After the video of him slapping the fan went viral, he apologized to them.

Filming difficulties

Director Anil Sharma discussed the challenges of outdoor filming

Meanwhile, Vanvaas director Anil Sharma shared his take on the difficulties of shooting outdoors in the age of social media. He revealed it has become difficult as shots get copied and audiences share videos on Twitter (now X) and Instagram. "We have to then get them removed. It is an additional task. We have to set up a separate digital team to pull the videos now," he confessed.

Director's perspective

Sharma views fan intrusions as part of the filmmaking game

Despite the challenges, Sharma feels fans mean no harm and their actions are just expressions of love toward the team. He said, "It is a task but what to do, people show their love, we live in this world and work for fans, make films for fans." He admitted that such incidents happened during the making of Gadar 2 and Vanvaas too. Notably, Sharma's film starring Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma is set to hit theaters on December 20.