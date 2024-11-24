Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Rajkummar Rao has dismissed rumors of hiking his fees after the success of his film 'Stree 2'.

He emphasized that his passion for acting won't change with blockbuster success, and money is just a byproduct.

'Stree 2', a horror-comedy featuring Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, was a global hit, grossing over ₹880cr on a ₹60cr budget, and outperformed other Independence Day releases.

Rajkummar Rao speaks about his alleged fee hike

'I'm not stupid...': Rajkummar Rao denies increasing fee post-'Stree 2'

By Isha Sharma 01:05 pm Nov 24, 202401:05 pm

What's the story Rajkummar Rao, the star of box office sensation Stree 2, has denied rumors of a fee hike after the film's success. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, he said, "I read different figures every day," adding that he is "not stupid to burden my producers." He stressed that his love for acting remains the same even after being part of such a blockbuster.

Actor's perspective

Rao's focus on passion, not monetary gains

Rao cleared the air, saying, "Being a part of the biggest blockbuster is not going to change me as an actor, money is just a byproduct of my passion." "I want to work all my life so I keep looking for roles that surprise me excite me challenge and help me grow." Notably, earlier, reports suggested that Rao is now charging ₹5cr per film.

Box office success

'Stree 2' dominated box office, setting new records

The horror-comedy Stree 2, starring Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, was a massive worldwide box office hit this year. Made on a reported budget of ₹60cr, the film reportedly grossed over ₹880cr globally. It hit theaters on August 15 and was the only successful Independence Day release this year, beating Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. It was directed by Amar Kaushik. Rao is now gearing up for his next film, Maalik, directed by Pulkit.