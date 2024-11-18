Summarize Simplifying... In short Uma Dasgupta, known for her role as Durga in the acclaimed film 'Pather Panchali,' has passed away.

Tributes and condolences, including from TMC MP and author Kunal Ghosh, have been pouring in for the actress who was handpicked by director Satyajit Ray for her role in the film.

What's the story Uma Dasgupta, who immortalized the role of Durga in Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali (1955), has passed away after a long battle with cancer. Her performance as the elder sister to Apu, (adult role played by Soumitra Chatterjee), is still one of the most memorable ones in the history of cinema. Although she worked in only a handful of art films after this movie, Dasgupta's powerful performance still reverberates through the corridors of film history.

Health struggle

Dasgupta was hospitalized before her demise

Dasgupta was hospitalized in Kolkata after her health worsened recently. Her exact age is not known. The news of her death was first shared by her neighbor and Bengali actor Chiranjit Chakraborty, who received the heartbreaking news from Dasgupta's daughter. She died at 8:15am on Monday (November 18). Earlier this year, rumors of the actor's death had floated on social media but were later debunked.

Condolences expressed

Tributes poured in for Dasgupta

TMC MP and author Kunal Ghosh took to Facebook to express his condolences. He wrote, "Pather Panchali'r Durga ebaar sottyi chirobidaye. Uma Dasgupta, pronaam (Durga from Pather Panchali is now really gone)." To note, teenage Durga's character tragically died in the world-renowned film, leaving her younger brother Apu forever changed. Ray handpicked Dasgupta for the role, and she was a non-actor just like most cast members on Pather Panchali. Ray was friends with Dasgupta's school's headmaster.