Kashmera survives 'freak' accident; shares chilling images of blood-soaked tissues
Actor and reality TV star Kashmera Shah recently escaped a horrifying accident in America. She took to Instagram on Monday to share the news, sharing a disturbing image of bloodstained tissues on a car seat. In her post, she expressed gratitude for her survival. "Thank you, God, for saving me. Such a freak accident," she wrote.
'Really missing my family today...': Shah
Shah further wrote in her post, "Kuch bada hone wala tha... chote main nikal gaya. Hope there won't be any scarring. Live every day one moment at a time. Can't wait to come back." "Really missing my family today," she added. The actor didn't provide any further details about the unfortunate incident.
Celebrities expressed concern and wished for Shah's recovery
Shah's husband, comedian Krushna Abhishek, reassured fans by commenting on her post, "Thank God you safe now." Other celebrities also expressed their concern for Shah. Pooja Bhatt asked, "Oh Lord. What on earth happened Kash? Trust you are being taken care of?" Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Omg. Kash, hope you're absolutely OK now dear..." Kishwer Merchantt added, "Omg are u ok ?" Fans have wished her a speedy recovery.
Shah and Abhishek's recent appearance on 'Laughter Chefs'
Shah and Abhishek recently appeared on the reality cooking show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, hosted by Bharti Singh. The show had celebrity contestants such as Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Aly Goni, and Karan Kundrra, among others. Shah is known for starring in films like Hera Pheri and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and has been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye 3, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4.