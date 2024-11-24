Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the latest in the popular horror-comedy franchise, has raked in nearly ₹245cr in just 23 days.

The film, which saw Vidya Balan return as Manjulika after 17 years and introduced Aaryan's new love interest played by Dimri, maintained a steady 20.13% theater occupancy rate.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' grows; earns nearly ₹245cr in 23 days

By Isha Sharma 12:44 pm Nov 24, 202412:44 pm

What's the story The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit in key roles, has continued to perform steadily at the box office. After 23 days of its release on November 1 (Friday), the film has reportedly grossed an impressive ₹243.60cr in India net collection, per Sacnilk.

Occupancy trends

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' witnessed fluctuating occupancy rates

The film's Hindi (2D) occupancy in theaters on its 23rd day was recorded at an overall 20.13%. The occupancy rate fluctuated throughout the day, with morning shows attracting 9.23% of viewers, afternoon shows seeing a rise to 19.70%, and evening and night shows further increasing to 24.28% and 27.30%, respectively.

Franchise

More about 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the latest addition to a franchise that started with Priyadarshan's 2007 blockbuster starring Akshay Kumar. Aaryan entered the franchise in 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was praised for its fresh take on the horror-comedy genre. In this third part, Balan returned as Manjulika after 17 years, while Dimri played Aaryan's girlfriend. The film will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.