Summarize Simplifying... In short Celebrity chef and actor Ranveer Brar is taking a three-week break due to a severe injury.

Known for his appearances in Modern Love Mumbai and The Buckingham Murders, Brar also hosts Star vs Food Survival Season 2 and shares recipes on his YouTube channel.

He's authored two books, including his biography and a cookbook featuring Indian and global recipes.

Ranveer Brar is currently recuperating well from spine injury

Celebrity chef-actor Ranveer Brar on 3-week rest after severe injury

What's the story Celebrity chef and actor Ranveer Brar has suffered a serious spinal injury, fracturing the C6 and C7 vertebrae of his spine. Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source said that doctors have advised him to rest for three weeks. The source also confirmed that Brar is currently recuperating well from his injury. Brar is best known for judging and hosting several culinary-based reality shows. He also showcased his acting skills in Modern Love Mumbai—a Prime Video show directed by Hansal Mehta.

Brar's recent role in 'The Buckingham Murders'

Apart from Modern Love Mumbai, Brar was also seen in The Buckingham Murders, a Kareena Kapoor Khan-led thriller directed by Mehta. Speaking on The Pinkvilla Podcast earlier this year, he opened up about working with Kapoor Khan. He had praised her professionalism and preparedness on set, adding that there was much to learn from her ability to instantly embody her character.

Brar's ongoing projects and contributions to culinary literature

On the professional front, Brar currently appears on Star vs Food Survival Season 2. He also has a YouTube channel where he shares his unique recipes with fans. Apart from his on-screen work, Brar has written two books: his biography Come Into My Kitchen (2016) and A Traditional Twist, which provides a collection of Indian and global recipes. Meanwhile, further details about the incident will be revealed shortly.