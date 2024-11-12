Shahid Kapoor rents out luxury Mumbai apartment for ₹20L/month
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has reportedly rented out his lavish apartment in Mumbai's upscale Three Sixty West, Worli for over ₹20L per month. The property, which Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput purchased in May 2024 for a whopping ₹58.6cr, covers 5,395 sqft of carpet area and 6,175.42 sqft of built-up area. It also comes with three dedicated car parking spaces.
The lease agreement details of Kapoor's property
The lease agreement for Kapoor's property was registered in November 2024 for a tenure of 60 months. It demands an initial security deposit of ₹1.23cr, Square Yards reported. The rental structure is tiered, beginning at ₹20.5L per month and increasing to ₹23.98L by the end of the term in five years. Interestingly, the agreement has a rent-free period for the first 10 months!
Kapoor's property expected to yield significant rental income
The property is expected to yield an average gross rental yield of 4-5% per annum. The estimate is in line with the current trend of celebrities renting out their luxury properties in Mumbai. Kapoor joins a growing list of celebrities who have recently rented out their properties, including Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.
Kapoor's career continues to thrive amid property ventures
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor continues to slay it in his acting career. His recent stint in the web series Farzi was critically acclaimed, making a successful transition into the digital space. He also received widespread acclaim for his performance in Jersey, earning nominations for major awards. His portrayal of intense characters in films like Kabir Singh and Haider has established him as a powerhouse performer.