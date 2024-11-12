Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has joined the trend of celebrities renting out their luxury Mumbai properties, leasing his for ₹20L per month with a tiered increase over five years.

The deal, which includes a rent-free period for the first 10 months, is expected to yield a 4-5% annual rental income.

Meanwhile, Kapoor's acting career continues to flourish with acclaimed performances in the web series Farzi and the film Jersey.

The property covers 5,395 sqft of carpet area

Shahid Kapoor rents out luxury Mumbai apartment for ₹20L/month

What's the story Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has reportedly rented out his lavish apartment in Mumbai's upscale Three Sixty West, Worli for over ₹20L per month. The property, which Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput purchased in May 2024 for a whopping ₹58.6cr, covers 5,395 sqft of carpet area and 6,175.42 sqft of built-up area. It also comes with three dedicated car parking spaces.

Agreement specifics

The lease agreement details of Kapoor's property

The lease agreement for Kapoor's property was registered in November 2024 for a tenure of 60 months. It demands an initial security deposit of ₹1.23cr, Square Yards reported. The rental structure is tiered, beginning at ₹20.5L per month and increasing to ₹23.98L by the end of the term in five years. Interestingly, the agreement has a rent-free period for the first 10 months!

Rental yield

Kapoor's property expected to yield significant rental income

The property is expected to yield an average gross rental yield of 4-5% per annum. The estimate is in line with the current trend of celebrities renting out their luxury properties in Mumbai. Kapoor joins a growing list of celebrities who have recently rented out their properties, including Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Career highlights

Kapoor's career continues to thrive amid property ventures

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor continues to slay it in his acting career. His recent stint in the web series Farzi was critically acclaimed, making a successful transition into the digital space. He also received widespread acclaim for his performance in Jersey, earning nominations for major awards. His portrayal of intense characters in films like Kabir Singh and Haider has established him as a powerhouse performer.