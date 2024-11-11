Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian actor Vikrant Massey recently expressed a change in his political views, praising India as the best country to live in and appreciating the government's recognition of his work.

Vikrant Massey sparks controversy with his recent comments

Vikrant Massey's 'Muslims are not in danger' comment sparks debate

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:02 pm Nov 11, 202401:02 pm

What's the story Vikrant Massey, who has starred in films like Chhapaak and 12th Fail, has landed in the eye of a storm after his recent comments on social media debates on religious safety in India. Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on the podcast Unplugged, he said neither Muslims nor Hindus are under threat in India. "People say Hindus are in danger, I don't think they are. People say Muslims are in danger, no one is in danger. Everything is going well."

Evolving views

Massey's changed perspective on India and its politics

Massey, who earlier slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), disclosed a shift in his opinion recently. He said things in India aren't as bad as they are being made out to be. "Things that I used to think were bad, they actually aren't bad... The things that I used to like about others, they aren't that good in reality." "I am also a constantly evolving person," he added.

National pride

'This is the best country to live in the world'

Further, he asserted his belief that India is currently the best country to live in. "Go to Europe, France, America, you will see and know what is happening. This is the only livable country right now and this is the only country which is the future of the world." He also shared personal experiences of improved infrastructure and changing lifestyles in small towns like Himachal Pradesh where his father-in-law resides.

Government recognition

Massey's appreciation for government efforts and personal growth

Massey also thanked the Indian government for acknowledging his work. He said being invited to an oath-taking ceremony and his film 12th Fail being screened in government schools were proud moments. "I have also been respected and honored by the Government of India... My film is shown to kids in Government schools, I didn't ask them to show but they were shown 12th Fail so that they can be inspired to make a mark."

This excerpt from the video has been going viral

Reaction

People aren't pleased with Massey's sudden switch

Netizens have gotten divided over Massey's changed perspective. While some lauded his new political alignment, others called him "an opportunist" and pointed out that since his work was getting appreciation from the government, he was changing his stance. "Vikrant has sensed the atmosphere in India & probably thinking just being a true artiste is of no use and unless you align with Hindutva, he will not get any offers," read another tweet.

Career update

Meanwhile, Massey's upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report'

On the career front, Massey is slated to appear in The Sabarmati Report. The film is based on the events that unfolded during the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, involving the Sabarmati Express train. Earlier, he disclosed receiving death threats for starring in The Sabarmati Report. However, he told the media that he remains undeterred as he believes the film is "purely based on facts."