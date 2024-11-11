Summarize Simplifying... In short The dystopian film 'Kalki 2898 AD', starring Prabhas, is set to expand its global reach with dubbed versions after its success in India.

The film, which features Prabhas as a bounty hunter in a world awaiting Lord Vishnu's 10th avatar, has been particularly popular in Japan.

With a Russian version already released and a Chinese one in the pipeline, the film's international success is set to continue. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Kalki 2898 AD' heads to Japan

After India domination, 'Kalki' heads to Japan in January

By Isha Sharma 12:30 pm Nov 11, 202412:30 pm

What's the story The mythological sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, is set for a grand release in Japan on January 3. The film has already grossed over ₹1,200 crore globally since its initial release in June. The announcement of the Japanese release came with a new poster shared on social media platforms on Monday.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement here

Film synopsis

'Kalki 2898 AD' plot and Prabhas's popularity in Japan

Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian world where the prophesied 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu is fated to battle Yaskin, played by Haasan. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter hell-bent on earning a spot in the Complex. The film's success has also been partly attributed to Prabhas's immense popularity in Japan, with many fans even flying to India to watch the film early.

International reach

'Kalki 2898 AD' continues global expansion with dubbed versions

Following its success, Kalki 2898 AD is taking its global reach a step further with dubbed versions. A Russian-dubbed version of the film was released earlier this month, and plans for a Chinese version are also underway. This move is expected to further boost the film's performance in these new markets and continue its impressive run at the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it will spawn a sequel in the coming years.