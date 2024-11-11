After India domination, 'Kalki' heads to Japan in January
The mythological sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, is set for a grand release in Japan on January 3. The film has already grossed over ₹1,200 crore globally since its initial release in June. The announcement of the Japanese release came with a new poster shared on social media platforms on Monday.
'Kalki 2898 AD' plot and Prabhas's popularity in Japan
Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian world where the prophesied 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu is fated to battle Yaskin, played by Haasan. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter hell-bent on earning a spot in the Complex. The film's success has also been partly attributed to Prabhas's immense popularity in Japan, with many fans even flying to India to watch the film early.
'Kalki 2898 AD' continues global expansion with dubbed versions
Following its success, Kalki 2898 AD is taking its global reach a step further with dubbed versions. A Russian-dubbed version of the film was released earlier this month, and plans for a Chinese version are also underway. This move is expected to further boost the film's performance in these new markets and continue its impressive run at the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it will spawn a sequel in the coming years.