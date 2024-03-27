Next Article

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja appointed in Tate Modern's South Asia Acquisition Committee

By Aikantik Bag 03:54 pm Mar 27, 202403:54 pm

What's the story Indian actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has made history after being inducted as a member of the South Asia Acquisition Committee at London's Tate Modern, a globally renowned museum for modern and contemporary art. This appointment distinguishes Kapoor as the only Indian actor to be honored by Tate Modern as of now. Her main responsibility will be to promote Indian and South Asian art, a reflection of her enduring interest in the artistic culture.

The actor expressed enthusiasm for her new role

Kapoor Ahuja has shared her enthusiasm for her new role. She said, "I'm deeply honored to join the prestigious Tate Modern as a member of their South Asia Acquisition Committee." The Neerja actor also highlighted her ongoing commitment to supporting artists from India and South Asia, and areas that have captivated her throughout her life.

'South Asia's legacy of art is finally gaining global recognition'

Kapoor Ahuja acknowledged the increasing international appreciation for South Asia's rich artistic heritage. She stated, "South Asia's rich legacy of art is finally gaining the global recognition it deserves." As an Indian and a South Asian, she expressed her privilege to witness their art taking center stage. On the work front, she was last seen in Shome Makhija's Blind.