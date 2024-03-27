Next Article

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021

Christina Applegate opens up on her battle with multiple sclerosis

What's the story On a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Christina Applegate, the acclaimed actor known for her roles in Dead to Me and Married... with Children, opened up about her struggle with multiple sclerosis (MS). The 52-year-old star revealed that she has 30 lesions on her brain, causing constant pain and discomfort, particularly behind her right eye.

Disorder diagnosis and symptoms

'I hate it so much. I'm so mad about it'

Applegate shared that she sometimes experiences sensations akin to seizures due to her condition. She expressed her frustration with the disease, stating, "It sucks. I hate it so much. I'm so mad about it." Since being diagnosed in 2021, she has been candid about her journey with the autoimmune disorder and even mentioned noticing a symptom seven years earlier.

Other health issues

Applegate reflected on her previous breast cancer diagnosis

Applegate confessed that she was less transparent about her 2008 breast cancer diagnosis. She admitted to podcast co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman that she was not entirely truthful during that time. "Everything I was saying was a freaking lie," she said while adding, "It was me trying to convince myself of something, and I think that did no service to anyone." However, she acknowledged that sharing her story contributed significantly to raising funds for breast cancer prevention.

How it impacted her

The emotional impact of cancer treatments on her

The actor spoke about the emotional burden of her cancer treatments. She also revealed that she often found herself crying at home every night. After undergoing a double mastectomy following her diagnosis, Applegate expressed dissatisfaction with the results, highlighting the personal struggles she faced during this challenging time. "I didn't like my b****es. I still don't like my b****es. It's horrible," she said about her breasts after the surgery.

Addressing rumors

Applegate addressed weight loss rumors

Earlier this month, Applegate dismissed rumors attributing her weight loss to the drug Ozempic. Instead, she explained that happened because of multiple hospitalizations due to severe pain and vomiting. The actor stated, "I gained 45 pounds when I was diagnosed, from steroids and lack of mobility... And I've lost 30-something." When asked about her weight loss method, she responded candidly: "People are like, 'What have you been doing?' And I'm like, 'Vomiting.' Not Ozempic. Barfing."