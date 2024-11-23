Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon Prime Video is set to stream the Bollywood film 'I Want To Talk', starring Abhishek Bachchan, after its theatrical run.

The film, expected to premiere online by early January, revolves around a father-daughter duo in the US whose lives change after a sudden medical diagnosis.

The exact streaming date is yet to be confirmed.

Abhishek Bachchan's 'I Want to Talk' has been released

Where to watch Abhishek's 'I Want to Talk' post-theatrical run

By Isha Sharma 05:19 pm Nov 23, 202405:19 pm

What's the story Abhishek Bachchan is back on the big screen with his latest film I Want To Talk. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, the movie stars Bachchan as Arjun Sen, a man battling cancer. The project, which was released on Friday, marks Bachchan and Sircar's first collaboration. Interested in catching this emotional story of perseverance on OTT? Read on.

Digital debut

OTT partner and tentative streaming schedule

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights for I Want To Talk. Following the recent Bollywood trend, the film would premiere on digital platforms about two months after its theatrical release, probably by December end or early January. However, an official confirmation and exact streaming date are still awaited.

Movie insights

'I Want to Talk' plot and cast details

I Want To Talk tells the story of a father and daughter living an ordinary life in the US, until a sudden medical diagnosis turns their world upside down. Bachchan is accompanied by an impressive ensemble cast including Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever. The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Ritesh Shah while the film is produced by Sheel Kumar and Ronnie Lahiri. Read our review of the drama here.