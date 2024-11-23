Summarize Simplifying... In short Naga Chaitanya has revealed the intriguing first look of his upcoming mythical thriller, 'NC24', hinting at a suspenseful narrative.

In addition to this, he's preparing for his next film 'Thandel', set to release on February 7, 2025, and co-starring Sai Pallavi.

Off-screen, Chaitanya is reportedly tying the knot with actor Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

'NC24' first look is out

Naga Chaitanya unveils captivating first look of mythical thriller 'NC24'

By Isha Sharma 03:51 pm Nov 23, 202403:51 pm

What's the story Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya celebrated his 38th birthday on Saturday by announcing his next film, tentatively titled NC24. The film is a collaboration with director Karthik Varma Dandu, known for Virupaksha. In this mythical adventure movie, Chaitanya will portray an excavator. He shared the first look of the movie on social media, describing it as "an excavation into Mythical thrills & shivers."

'NC24' poster hints at a blend of mythology and suspense

The first look of NC24 shows Chaitanya standing on a rock in a cave, with mountaineering gear. This image is seen through a mysterious eye, increasing the intrigue around the project. The poster hints at an exciting narrative which combines elements of mythology and suspense. Shamdat ISC will handle the cinematography, while editing will be taken care of by Naveen Nooli. Ajaneesh Loknath has been roped in for the music composition.

Career moves

Chaitanya's personal and professional updates

Apart from NC24, Chaitanya is also gearing up for his next film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie, set against the backdrop of the fishing community in Srikakulam region, will hit the screens on February 7, 2025. It also stars Sai Pallavi. On the personal front, Chaitanya and actor Sobhita Dhulipala are reportedly set to get married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.