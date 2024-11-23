Naga Chaitanya unveils captivating first look of mythical thriller 'NC24'
Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya celebrated his 38th birthday on Saturday by announcing his next film, tentatively titled NC24. The film is a collaboration with director Karthik Varma Dandu, known for Virupaksha. In this mythical adventure movie, Chaitanya will portray an excavator. He shared the first look of the movie on social media, describing it as "an excavation into Mythical thrills & shivers."
'NC24' poster hints at a blend of mythology and suspense
The first look of NC24 shows Chaitanya standing on a rock in a cave, with mountaineering gear. This image is seen through a mysterious eye, increasing the intrigue around the project. The poster hints at an exciting narrative which combines elements of mythology and suspense. Shamdat ISC will handle the cinematography, while editing will be taken care of by Naveen Nooli. Ajaneesh Loknath has been roped in for the music composition.
Check out the poster here
Chaitanya's personal and professional updates
Apart from NC24, Chaitanya is also gearing up for his next film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie, set against the backdrop of the fishing community in Srikakulam region, will hit the screens on February 7, 2025. It also stars Sai Pallavi. On the personal front, Chaitanya and actor Sobhita Dhulipala are reportedly set to get married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.