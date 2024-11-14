Summarize Simplifying... In short Vikrant Massey, star of 'The Sabarmati Report', debunked rumors about the film's delay, attributing it to a desire for improvement, not censorship issues.

The film, praised by the CBFC for its direct approach, has been awarded a U/A certificate and a "MUST WATCH" status.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor emphasized the film's factual accuracy, while Massey, who plays a journalist in the film, expressed his commitment to the project despite initial hesitation.

The film releases on November 15. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Sabarmati Report' will be released in theaters on November 15

Vikrant Massey reveals real reason behind 'The Sabarmati Report' delay

By Tanvi Gupta 06:19 pm Nov 14, 202406:19 pm

What's the story The much-awaited The Sabarmati Report, a film based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, is all set to hit theaters on Friday. Ahead of its release, lead actor Vikrant Massey addressed rumors of the film's delay due to suggested cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Speaking to India Today, he clarified these were misinformation and explained the real reason behind the reshoots.

Clarification

'We reshot the scene because the film got delayed...'

Massey said, "It is misinformation. We reshot the scene because the film got delayed. We had the advantage of sitting at the edit and wanting to better ourselves, so the two-day reshoot was not because of the censors." He added getting feedback from CBFC is a normal procedure for every film and if there are serious issues, CBFC recommends cuts. But no cuts were recommended for The Sabarmati Report, he confirmed.

Film's acclaim

'The Sabarmati Report' received praise from CBFC

Despite the controversy, The Sabarmati Report has been lauded by the CBFC for its hard-hitting and direct approach. Per reports, the upcoming film was awarded a U/A certificate and even earned a "MUST WATCH" status from the board. An independent industry source praised the film saying, "The Sabarmati Report is a film that captures a pivotal moment in recent Indian history."

Producer's statement

Ektaa Kapoor emphasized film's factual accuracy

Producer Ektaa Kapoor also spoke about the censorship controversies of The Sabarmati Report. She stressed the film's factuality, saying, "We got our censor in exactly one viewing, and there was no problem with the censor." "The film is so strongly factual, we actually deposited all the facts with all the news reports, other factual parts, so that everything that has been shown in the movie has been either reported or accepted as a fact."

Actor's journey

Massey's initial hesitation and eventual commitment to the film

In the film, Massey plays a determined journalist who is motivated by a commitment to ethical reporting. His character's journey is shaped by Ridhi Dogra's character, which prompts him to question the norms of conventional journalism. Although he was initially apprehensive about the project due to its sensitive subject, he ultimately committed after reading the script and research material given by Kapoor. The film will be released on Friday (November 15).