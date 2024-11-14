Summarize Simplifying... In short Disney's Q4 2024 earnings soared, thanks to the box office success of 'Inside Out 2' and 'Deadpool & Wolverine', contributing to a $316 million operating income.

Despite a slight dip in linear networks' revenue, Disney's overall entertainment division saw a 14% YoY increase to $10.8B.

Disney+ also enjoyed a boost in subscribers, hitting 56 million in the US and Canada. However, Disney expects a small decline in Disney+ Core subscribers next quarter due to a recent price hike.

Disney's Q4 income was boosted by the performance of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

'Inside Out 2,' 'Deadpool 3' helped skyrocket Disney's income

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:12 pm Nov 14, 202406:12 pm

What's the story The Walt Disney Company has added a whopping 122.7 million paid subscribers for Disney+ Core by the end of fiscal year 2024. The growth, which added 4.4 million subscribers over the three-month period ending in September, came as a surprise. The company's overall streaming business also became more profitable with operating income jumping to $321 million, a stark contrast to the $387 million loss reported last year during the same period.

Revenue surge

Disney's film and content sales boosted Q4 results

Disney's Q4 2024 results were boosted by successful box office performances from Pixar's Inside Out 2 and Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine. The films contributed to a $316 million operating income for the content sales and licensing segment. Currently, they are running on Disney+ and bringing in more bucks. Overall, Disney's entertainment division revenue, including linear networks like ABC, its streaming business, and content sales and licensing, saw a 14% YoY increase to $10.8B.

Stable earnings

Disney's sports and experiences segments saw steady revenue

Disney's sports division, mainly consisting of ESPN and ESPN+, saw flat sales at $3.9 billion. The experiences segment, which includes theme parks, video games, and consumer products, witnessed a slight 1% increase in revenue to $8.2 billion. However, linear networks' revenue dipped by 6% to $2.5 billion due to lower affiliate revenue and ad sales in the US and a 12% decline internationally.

Subscriber increase

Disney+ subscriber growth and financial performance

Disney+ witnessed a 2% growth in US and Canadian subscribers from the last quarter to 56 million, while international customers (excluding Disney+ Hotstar) increased by 5% to 66.7 million. Disney+ Hotstar subscribers increased marginally by 1% to 35.9 million. Hulu also saw growth with its subscriber base hitting 52 million, including both Live TV + streaming customers and streaming-only users.

Financial overview

Disney's consolidated revenue and net income for Q4

For fiscal Q4, Disney posted a consolidated revenue of $22.6 billion, a 6% increase on the top line. The company's net income also increased to $460 million from $264 million in the same period last year. This led to adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, beating Wall Street's estimate of $1.1 on $22.48 billion in revenue according to data from LSEG. Disney's free cash flow for the quarter was $4 billion.

Future outlook

Disney provided financial guidance for fiscal 2025-2027

In its earnings report, Disney also gave financial guidance for FY 2025, 2026, and 2027. While the company is confident about its long-term business, it expects a "modest decline" in Disney+ Core subscribers next quarter due to a price hike introduced in October 2024. CEO Bob Iger said that thanks to the major progress made during a challenging period, the company is "well positioned for growth and optimistic about our future."