Summarize Simplifying... In short BAFTA is updating its rulebook to potentially strip awards from individuals found guilty of serious crimes or dishonesty from 2025 onwards.

This change, which won't be applied retroactively, is aimed at preserving the integrity of the awards and the industry.

However, BAFTA Chair Sara Putt acknowledges that no solution is perfect and expects challenges with the new rules. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BAFTA made the changes following Huw Edwards's controversy

New rule: BAFTA to strip awards for criminal offenses

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:03 pm Nov 14, 202406:03 pm

What's the story The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced new rules that will enable it to retract awards from winners convicted of serious crimes or confirmed cases of dishonesty. The change, effective from 2025, was partly motivated by the controversy surrounding former BBC News host Huw Edwards's conviction. He had confessed to accessing child abuse images. Edwards had previously won seven BAFTA Cymru awards between 2002 and 2017.

Letter details

BAFTA chair addressed Edwards's controversy in letter

BAFTA Chair Sara Putt addressed the matter in a letter to members. She wrote, "Earlier this year, we were shocked by the news of the former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards's arrest and subsequent conviction for child pornography offenses." "Following the news, deeply complex questions were raised regarding historic awards won by individuals and specifically, whether awards won in competition should ever be removed retrospectively."

Rulebook update

'No solution is perfect': Putt

Putt further stated, "We are very clear that our honorary awards, such as our Fellowships, Special Awards and Outstanding Contribution awards, can be revoked because they are gifted by the academy - which means they are not 'won' in competition." She admitted that "no solution is perfect" and expected the new rules to face challenges in the future.

Rule implementation

BAFTA's new rules will not be applied retroactively

Notably, the new rules will not be applied retroactively but will apply to all awards handed out from 2025 onward. This means that any competitive awards won by people later found guilty of serious crimes or dishonesty could be revoked. These changes reflect BAFTA's commitment to keeping the integrity of its awards and the industry it represents.