Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2", despite having a key scene featuring Hindu deities removed for its Saudi release, is expected to smash box office records with an estimated first-day earning of ₹250cr worldwide.

The film, which has already surpassed ₹100cr in advance bookings in India, was released a day early in select states, generating an impressive pre-booking sale of nearly ₹60cr for the opening show. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Pushpa 2' was released in theaters on Thursday

Saudi Arabia edits 'Pushpa 2' scene featuring Hindu deities

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:04 pm Dec 05, 202402:04 pm

What's the story The Saudi Arabian censor board has reportedly cut a major scene from the Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was released on Thursday. The scene in question, the "Jathara" scene, shows the film's lead Allu Arjun dressed as a goddess. The portrayal of Hindu deities was found objectionable by Saudi officials, resulting in its removal along with other cuts amounting to 19 minutes.

Censorship impact

'Pushpa 2' runtime reduced to 3 hours in Saudi Arabia

The removal of the "Jathara" scene and other edits have shortened the film's runtime in Saudi Arabia to three hours and one minute, according to News18. Fans have worried that these changes might break the narrative flow of the film, especially since the "Jathara" scene is integral to its climax. Despite these hurdles, Pushpa 2 has received approval for release in Saudi Arabia.

Box office expectations

'Pushpa 2' anticipated to break box office records

Despite the censorship issues, Pushpa 2 is likely to create a storm at the box office. The film is estimated to earn ₹250cr worldwide on its first day itself. In India, it has already crossed ₹100cr in advance bookings, beating KGF 2, Baahubali 2, and Jawan. The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 is also getting a phenomenal response at the box office.

Early release

'Pushpa 2' released early in select Indian states

In some Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Pushpa 2 was released a day earlier on Wednesday night amid huge fan anticipation. Many southern states planned early morning shows for the film, with some even starting as early as 6:00am. The movie registered an impressive pre-booking sale of nearly ₹60cr for the opening First Day First Show (FDFS).