Sreeleela, known for her exceptional dance skills, is reportedly being considered for a special dance number in the upcoming film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

The film, a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise', will feature Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in a fresh storyline.

Set to release on December 5, it will compete with Vicky Kaushal-Mandanna's 'Chhaava', releasing the following day.

Sreeleela-Samantha may team up for 'Pushpa 2' dance number

Sreeleela-Samantha to feature in 'Pushpa 2' special dance number: Report

By Isha Sharma 12:12 pm Nov 02, 202412:12 pm

What's the story Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has been making headlines with rumors of who will perform in its special dance number. Earlier, names like Samantha Ruth Prabhu (who performed Oo Antava in the first part), Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, and Shraddha Kapoor came up. However, now, a report by Gulte suggests that as Kapoor demanded a high remuneration and had scheduling conflicts, the makers are now eyeing Sreeleela, with Ruth Prabhu set to return!

Sreeleela's potential involvement in 'Pushpa 2' song

Reportedly, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are leaning toward Sreeleela for the song, with a confirmation expected soon. Known for her exceptional dance skills, fans are excited about the prospect of her pairing with Arjun for this number. The two have previously worked together on an Aha app commercial. Sreeleela is known for films such as Guntur Kaaram and Extra Ordinary Man.

Know more about 'Pushpa 2'

Originally slated to release on December 6, Sukumar's Pushpa 2 will now release on December 5. A sequel to the blockbuster 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, it will see Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles in a new storyline. The film continues to make waves online with regular updates and new details from the makers. It will clash with Vicky Kaushal-Mandanna's Chhaava, releasing on December 6.