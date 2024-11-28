Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite high expectations and a star-studded cast including Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and Yogi Babu, the film 'Kanguva' has underperformed, earning only ₹68.7cr by its 14th day.

'Kanguva' box office collection

Suriya's 'Kanguva' struggles; earns ₹68.7cr by Day 14

What's the story Suriya's latest actioner, Kanguva, has reportedly tanked at the box office. The film has only been able to collect ₹68.7cr in its first two weeks of release, Sacnilk reported. On its 14th day alone, the movie earned a measly ₹ 30L. The Tamil screenings of Kanguva have also been witnessing poor occupancy rates averaging at 11.61%.

Critical reception

'Kanguva' faced criticism for weak script and excessive dialogue

The film has been panned by audiences and critics alike for its weak script and over-the-top dialogues. Directed by Siva, the time travel epic actioner also starred Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. However, even high-notch production value and A-listers in the cast have not been able to save it.

Audience disappointment

'Kanguva' failed to meet high expectations post-release

Despite releasing to high expectations, Kanguva has failed to impress audiences. Many viewers have also been left disappointed with the film's loud dialogue. The film's occupancy rates for various show timings on Wednesday were also low, with morning shows at 8.09%, afternoon shows at 13.23%, evening shows at 12.1%, and night shows at 13.01%.