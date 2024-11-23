Unstoppable 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' crosses ₹240cr mark after 22 days
Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed the ₹240 crore mark at the box office in its third week, per Sacnilk. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film has emerged as one of 2024's biggest hits and Aaryan's highest-grossing film to date. Trade analysts predict it will soon cross the ₹250 crore threshold.
'BB3' outshines 'Singham Again' at box office
This Diwali season saw a fierce box office clash between Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Contrary to initial expectations that favored Shetty's franchise, BB3 has beaten the Ajay Devgn starrer. As it approaches the end of its theatrical run, the horror-comedy has raked in ₹240.95 crore, narrowly beating Singham Again which stands at ₹236.90 crore.
'BB3' maintains momentum despite new releases
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has continued to ride its wave despite tough competition from new releases like The Sabarmati Report and Gladiator II. The film opened to a whopping ₹35 crore on day one, crossing the ₹100 crore mark within its opening weekend. It continued to see strong footfalls in its first and second weeks at the box office, earning an estimated ₹158.25 crore and ₹58 crore, respectively. It also stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Rajpal Yadav.