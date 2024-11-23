Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" has emerged victorious in the box office battle this Diwali, surpassing Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again" by earning ₹240.95 crore in 22 days.

Despite competition from new releases, the horror-comedy film, starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Rajpal Yadav, maintained strong momentum, crossing the ₹100 crore mark in its opening weekend itself.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

Unstoppable 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' crosses ₹240cr mark after 22 days

By Isha Sharma 09:37 am Nov 23, 202409:37 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed the ₹240 crore mark at the box office in its third week, per Sacnilk. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film has emerged as one of 2024's biggest hits and Aaryan's highest-grossing film to date. Trade analysts predict it will soon cross the ₹250 crore threshold.

Box office battle

'BB3' outshines 'Singham Again' at box office

This Diwali season saw a fierce box office clash between Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Contrary to initial expectations that favored Shetty's franchise, BB3 has beaten the Ajay Devgn starrer. As it approaches the end of its theatrical run, the horror-comedy has raked in ₹240.95 crore, narrowly beating Singham Again which stands at ₹236.90 crore.

Sustained success

'BB3' maintains momentum despite new releases

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has continued to ride its wave despite tough competition from new releases like The Sabarmati Report and Gladiator II. The film opened to a whopping ₹35 crore on day one, crossing the ₹100 crore mark within its opening weekend. It continued to see strong footfalls in its first and second weeks at the box office, earning an estimated ₹158.25 crore and ₹58 crore, respectively. It also stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Rajpal Yadav.