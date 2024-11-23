Abhishek's 'I Want to Talk' disappoints; opens at just ₹25L
Abhishek Bachchan-starrer I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, was released on Friday. The film only managed to earn ₹25L nett in India on its first day, early estimates by Sacnilk suggest. This is lower than the opening day collection of Bachchan's previous release Ghoomer (2023), which earned ₹85L. Notably, I Want To Talk had a negligible buzz, resulting in a poor opening-day collection.
'I Want to Talk' underperformed despite positive reviews
Despite the low box office numbers, I Want To Talk has been getting positive reviews for its performances and storyline. Bachchan's portrayal of Arjun, a man facing a life-changing surgery while dealing with his daughter's complicated relationship, has been especially praised. The film also stars Johny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo.
Bachchan's physical transformation for 'I Want to Talk'
For his role in I Want To Talk, Bachchan had undergone a massive physical transformation. He had gained weight to play Arjun more convincingly, a decision he later said was difficult. Speaking to PTI, he had said, "Don't ever put on weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while."