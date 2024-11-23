Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite low box office earnings, Abhishek Bachchan's film 'I Want To Talk' is receiving praise for its performances and plot.

Bachchan, who underwent a significant physical transformation for his role as Arjun, has been particularly commended.

The film, which also features Johny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo, explores Arjun's life-altering surgery and his daughter's complex relationship.

'I Want To Talk' has underperformed on Day 1

Abhishek's 'I Want to Talk' disappoints; opens at just ₹25L

By Isha Sharma 09:24 am Nov 23, 202409:24 am

What's the story Abhishek Bachchan-starrer I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, was released on Friday. The film only managed to earn ₹25L nett in India on its first day, early estimates by Sacnilk suggest. This is lower than the opening day collection of Bachchan's previous release Ghoomer (2023), which earned ₹85L. Notably, I Want To Talk had a negligible buzz, resulting in a poor opening-day collection.

Critical reception

'I Want to Talk' underperformed despite positive reviews

Despite the low box office numbers, I Want To Talk has been getting positive reviews for its performances and storyline. Bachchan's portrayal of Arjun, a man facing a life-changing surgery while dealing with his daughter's complicated relationship, has been especially praised. The film also stars Johny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo.

Role preparation

Bachchan's physical transformation for 'I Want to Talk'

For his role in I Want To Talk, Bachchan had undergone a massive physical transformation. He had gained weight to play Arjun more convincingly, a decision he later said was difficult. Speaking to PTI, he had said, "Don't ever put on weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while."