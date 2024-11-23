Summarize Simplifying... In short Before Scarlett Johansson became the iconic Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Emily Blunt was the first choice for the role.

However, due to scheduling conflicts, Blunt had to step down, paving the way for Johansson.

To prove her suitability, Johansson transformed herself physically and embraced the human traits of her super spy character, making her debut in Iron Man 2 and leaving a lasting impact with her noble sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Who was the first choice for Black Widow?

Not Scarlett Johansson, a different actor was almost Black Widow!

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Nov 23, 202404:10 am

What's the story Scarlett Johansson, who is famous for playing Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was not the first choice for the iconic role. The character debuted in Iron Man 2 (2010) and has since appeared in eight more Marvel movies, six of which were lead roles. However, it is shocking to know that Johansson wasn't the first choice for the role.

Original pick

Emily Blunt was the initial choice for 'Black Widow'

Emily Blunt was the first choice of director-actor Jon Favreau to play Romanoff. But since she had scheduling conflicts with Fox for her roles in Gulliver's Travels and The Devil Wears Prada, she had to leave Marvel. In a 2012 interview with Vulture, Blunt said about superhero films, "Usually the female parts in a superhero film feel thankless: She's the pill girlfriend while the guys are whizzing around saving the world."

Role acceptance

Johansson's journey into the MCU as Black Widow

After Blunt's exit, Johansson was contacted to play Black Widow. In a 2021 interview with People Magazine, she said she was initially disappointed at not being cast but was excited when she was offered the role due to the original actor's scheduling conflict. "I was pretty bummed about that, happens all the time. Then, I fatefully -- several weeks later, the actor who was cast in the role originally was not able to do it because of a scheduling conflict."

Character development

Johansson's preparation and portrayal of Black Widow

To convince Favreau of her fitment for the role, Johansson dyed her hair red and underwent stunt and strength training for the intense combat sequences. She loved her super spy character's human traits as a trained assassin without supernatural abilities. Johansson made her debut in Iron Man 2 as an undercover spy for S.H.I.E.L.D., posing as Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr) new assistant. Her character expired in a noble sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.