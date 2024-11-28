Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' is steady; collects ₹1.46cr in 6 days
Ariana Grande's latest film, Wicked, has reportedly grossed over ₹1.46cr within six days of its release in India. The musical fantasy film, directed by Jon M Chu and co-starring Cynthia Erivo, has witnessed a steady rise in its box office collection since its opening day. Despite a humble ₹20L collection on the first day, the movie's earnings have consistently risen each day.
'Wicked' witnessed consistent growth in daily collections
The film's daily box office collection has been on a steady rise, according to Sacnilk. After opening with ₹20L, the film's earnings jumped to ₹40L on Day 2 and ₹45L on Day 3. Despite falling to ₹12L and ₹17L on Days 4 and 5 respectively, the movie managed to rake in an impressive ₹1.46cr+ by Day 6.
'Wicked' enjoyed high occupancy rates in English shows
Wicked also had a good English occupancy of 9.13% on Wednesday (November 27). The morning shows witnessed an occupancy of 5.78%, which rose to 10.76% for the afternoon shows and remained stable at 9.43% and 10.53% for the evening and night shows respectively. This further highlights the increasing popularity of the film among Indian audiences, especially those who prefer English-language cinema.
'Wicked' is a 2-part adaptation of popular musical
Wicked is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, and also inspired by The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its sequels. The film is the first part of a two-part adaptation of the stage musical of the same name. It stars a star-studded cast including Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Ethan Slater in key roles.