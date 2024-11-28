Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'I Want To Talk', which tells the story of a US-based marketing whiz battling advanced Laryngeal cancer, has had a rocky start at the box office, with total earnings of ₹1.82cr by its sixth day.

Despite an initial surge in collections, the film's earnings have been inconsistent.

Released on November 22, 2024, the film is a poignant portrayal of the protagonist's struggle with his diagnosis while caring for his daughter.

'I Want to Talk' has no takers; collects ₹1.82cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:28 am Nov 28, 202411:28 am

What's the story The latest Bollywood release, I Want to Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan and directed by Shoojit Sircar, is having a tough time at the box office. Although the film received positive reviews initially, which resulted in more people watching it after its first day of release, its earnings have now hit a slump. On its sixth day in theaters (Wednesday), it earned around ₹12L according to Sacnilk's early estimates.

Collection breakdown

'I Want to Talk' box office journey so far

The film's opening day collection stood at ₹25L, which grew exponentially to ₹55L on the second day. However, the earnings have been erratic since then, with Day 3 earning ₹53L followed by a decline to ₹17L and ₹18L on Days 4 and 5 respectively. Till Wednesday (Day 6), I Want To Talk's total box office collection stands at around ₹1.82cr.

Film overview

'I Want to Talk' plot and production details

I Want To Talk narrates the life of Arjun Sen, played by Bachchan, a US-based marketing genius who is diagnosed with advanced Laryngeal cancer. The film follows his journey as he deals with his diagnosis while taking care of his daughter Reya, played by Pearle Dey/Ahilya Bamroo. The film was produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sircar under Rising Sun Films and released on November 22, 2024.