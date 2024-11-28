'I Want to Talk' has no takers; collects ₹1.82cr
The latest Bollywood release, I Want to Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan and directed by Shoojit Sircar, is having a tough time at the box office. Although the film received positive reviews initially, which resulted in more people watching it after its first day of release, its earnings have now hit a slump. On its sixth day in theaters (Wednesday), it earned around ₹12L according to Sacnilk's early estimates.
'I Want to Talk' box office journey so far
The film's opening day collection stood at ₹25L, which grew exponentially to ₹55L on the second day. However, the earnings have been erratic since then, with Day 3 earning ₹53L followed by a decline to ₹17L and ₹18L on Days 4 and 5 respectively. Till Wednesday (Day 6), I Want To Talk's total box office collection stands at around ₹1.82cr.
'I Want to Talk' plot and production details
I Want To Talk narrates the life of Arjun Sen, played by Bachchan, a US-based marketing genius who is diagnosed with advanced Laryngeal cancer. The film follows his journey as he deals with his diagnosis while taking care of his daughter Reya, played by Pearle Dey/Ahilya Bamroo. The film was produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sircar under Rising Sun Films and released on November 22, 2024.