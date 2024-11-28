Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Sabarmati Report", a political drama centered around the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, has seen fluctuating box office collections, peaking at ₹3.1cr on Day 10 before dipping.

Despite this, the film, which enjoys tax-free status in several Indian states, has maintained a steady presence at the box office, earning ₹21.25cr after 13 days.

The film's success is attributed to positive word-of-mouth spread across the country. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

'The Sabarmati Report' sees a dip; earns ₹21.25cr after Day-13

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:13 am Nov 28, 202411:13 am

What's the story The Sabarmati Report, the investigative drama starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, has witnessed a decline in box office collection on its 13th day. The film earned around ₹85L on Wednesday, according to Sacnilk, the lowest daily number since its release. However, despite the drop, the total collection after 13 days remains at ₹21.25cr.

Collection breakdown

'The Sabarmati Report' box office journey: A closer look

The Sabarmati Report embarked on its box office journey with ₹1.25cr on Day 1. The earnings witnessed a steady rise over the weekend, hitting ₹3cr on Day 3. However, the collections fluctuated on weekdays with ₹1.15cr-₹1.55cr. The second weekend saw a major boost with collections soaring to ₹2.6cr and ₹3.1cr on Days 9 and 10 respectively before dipping again on Day 11 onward.

Tax exemption

'The Sabarmati Report' enjoys tax-free status in several states

The Sabarmati Report has been declared tax-free in several Indian states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. This move by the state governments is likely to increase the film's overall earnings. The film is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Amul V Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production.

Film synopsis

'The Sabarmati Report' plot and character details

The Sabarmati Report is a political drama revolving around the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat. The film stars Massey as Samar Kumar, Khanna as Amrita Gill, and Dogra as Manika. Despite the recent dip in collections, the film still maintains a steady position at the box office due to positive word-of-mouth spread across the country through political leaders.