'The Sabarmati Report' sees a dip; earns ₹21.25cr after Day-13
The Sabarmati Report, the investigative drama starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, has witnessed a decline in box office collection on its 13th day. The film earned around ₹85L on Wednesday, according to Sacnilk, the lowest daily number since its release. However, despite the drop, the total collection after 13 days remains at ₹21.25cr.
'The Sabarmati Report' box office journey: A closer look
The Sabarmati Report embarked on its box office journey with ₹1.25cr on Day 1. The earnings witnessed a steady rise over the weekend, hitting ₹3cr on Day 3. However, the collections fluctuated on weekdays with ₹1.15cr-₹1.55cr. The second weekend saw a major boost with collections soaring to ₹2.6cr and ₹3.1cr on Days 9 and 10 respectively before dipping again on Day 11 onward.
'The Sabarmati Report' enjoys tax-free status in several states
The Sabarmati Report has been declared tax-free in several Indian states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. This move by the state governments is likely to increase the film's overall earnings. The film is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Amul V Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production.
'The Sabarmati Report' plot and character details
The Sabarmati Report is a political drama revolving around the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat. The film stars Massey as Samar Kumar, Khanna as Amrita Gill, and Dogra as Manika. Despite the recent dip in collections, the film still maintains a steady position at the box office due to positive word-of-mouth spread across the country through political leaders.