02:21 pm Oct 26, 2024

What's the story The Hindi film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, directed by Abhishek Saxena, was released on Friday (October 25). The movie, which explores the socio-political upheaval in Punjab during the 1970s and 80s post the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, has reportedly grossed around ₹0.15 crore in India on its opening day, reported Sacnilk. It had an overall occupancy of just 6.42%.

The film stars Arshad Warsi in the titular role, while Meher Vij plays his wife Lalli. The cast also includes Kiara Khanna, Jiwanshu Ahluwalia, Alisha Chopra, Sachin Negi, and Shilpi Marwah. The music of the film has been composed by Rahul Jain and features songs by B Praak, Sukhwinder Singh, and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary was reportedly released on an estimated 1,500-2,000 screens across India on its opening day. The film's production budget is around ₹20 crore, including costs for casting, location shooting, special effects, and marketing campaigns. It's produced by Arbaaz Khan and is inspired by true events. Read our review of the film here.