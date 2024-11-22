Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Sabarmati Report", a film centered around the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, has made a commendable ₹11.45cr in its first week at the box office.

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

'The Sabarmati Report' maintains momentum; earns ₹11.45cr in 7 days

By Shreya Mukherjee

What's the story The political drama The Sabarmati Report, featuring Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna, has wrapped its first week at the box office with a total collection of ₹11.45cr. Even though it registered its lowest single-day earnings on Thursday with an estimated ₹1.1cr, the film's overall performance is decent. The movie is likely to grow in revenue in the coming days with endorsements from notable political figures.

Revenue breakdown

'The Sabarmati Report' day-wise box office performance

The Sabarmati Report's box office journey started with an opening day collection of ₹1.25cr. The next few days saw a steady increase in earnings, peaking at ₹3cr on Day 3. However, the next few days saw a decline in daily collections, with Day 4 recording ₹1.15cr, Day 5 at ₹1.30cr, and Day 6 bringing in ₹1.55cr before dropping to its lowest on Day 7 with an estimated ₹1.1cr.

Political endorsement

'The Sabarmati Report' declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

The Sabarmati Report has been in the news for its unusual storyline revolving around the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. The film's plot has prompted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to declare it tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. He attended a screening along with the cast and his colleagues. Appreciating the team, Adityanath said, "I congratulate the entire team of The Sabarmati Report who have tried to bring out this truth in front of the people of the country through the film."

Film's importance

Multiple states have also declared it tax-free

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, several BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Haryana have also declared it tax-free. This means that the states will let go of their share of the entertainment tax, while the Centre still gets its share. This move will surely help The Sabarmati Report's box-office performance in weeks to come.