Summarize Simplifying... In short A gym trainer named Soni in Kanpur, India, killed a woman after an argument about his upcoming wedding and buried her near a government official's residence.

The investigation was initially hindered due to Soni's lack of digital footprint, but he was eventually arrested and confessed to the crime.

Legal proceedings are now underway, with the case registered at the Kotwali district police station.

The victim had been missing since June 24

Kanpur: Gym trainer kills woman, buries her near DM's residence

By Chanshimla Varah 10:45 am Oct 27, 202410:45 am

What's the story A gym trainer has been arrested by the Kotwali police for abducting and murdering a businessman's wife in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, had been missing for the past four months. Her remains were discovered on Saturday, near the Kanpur District Magistrate's bungalow. The accused, identified as Vimal Soni, confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

Motive revealed

Argument over wedding led to murder

According to the DCP East, Shravan Kumar Singh, the incident occurred on 24 June, when an argument broke out between the victim and Soni over his wedding getting finalized. During the argument inside his car, Soni punched the woman in the neck, rendering her unconscious. He then killed her and buried her body near a government officials' bungalows. The victim's remains were recovered after Soni's confession and subsequent police excavation at the Officers Club on VIP Road DM Compound.

Investigation challenges

Investigation hindered by lack of digital trail

The police also said that they couldn't trace Soni early as he didn't use a mobile phone. In their effort to nab Soni, investigation teams were sent to Pune, Agra, and Punjab, among other places. Singh added they are still probing if Soni took any jewelry from the victim. The victim used to train at the gym where Soni worked, but they had not met for 20 days until the crime on June 24.

Legal action

Legal proceedings underway in murder case

Legal proceedings have now been initiated after Soni's arrest and confession. The case has been registered at the Kotwali district police station. DCP East Singh said solving this case was complicated as Soni misled them with his information in the beginning. But strict interrogation made Soni reveal the truth about his crime.