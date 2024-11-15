'Singham Again' is slow but steady; collects ₹220.5cr in 14-days
The Bollywood actioner Singham Again continues to perform steadily at the box office, grossing an estimated ₹220.5 crore net in India in 14 days. The Rohit Shetty directorial, which stars a star-studded cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, has been produced by Jio Studios and Reliance Entertainment.
'Singham Again' 14th-day box office collection and occupancy
On its 14th day, Singham Again added around ₹3 crore to its total earnings. This number includes collections from all language versions of the film. The Hindi version of the movie saw an overall occupancy rate of 17.9% on Thursday, November 14, with night shows drawing the most number of viewers at 31.29%.
'Singham Again' occupancy rates across major regions
The film's Hindi version witnessed different occupancies in different parts of India. Mumbai had the highest occupancy at 21.5% with 544 shows, followed by Hyderabad (35.75% from 52 shows) and Chennai (an impressive 44.67% from just 11 shows). Other cities like Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad also added to the film's earnings with their occupancies and number of shows.