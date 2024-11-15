Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Singham Again' is making a steady climb at the box office, raking in ₹220.5cr in just two weeks.

The film's Hindi version is particularly popular, with the highest viewer turnout in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Despite a slow start, the movie continues to draw crowds, especially for night shows, contributing to its growing success. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Singham Again' box office

'Singham Again' is slow but steady; collects ₹220.5cr in 14-days

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:33 pm Nov 15, 202412:33 pm

What's the story The Bollywood actioner Singham Again continues to perform steadily at the box office, grossing an estimated ₹220.5 crore net in India in 14 days. The Rohit Shetty directorial, which stars a star-studded cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, has been produced by Jio Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

Day 14 earnings

'Singham Again' 14th-day box office collection and occupancy

On its 14th day, Singham Again added around ₹3 crore to its total earnings. This number includes collections from all language versions of the film. The Hindi version of the movie saw an overall occupancy rate of 17.9% on Thursday, November 14, with night shows drawing the most number of viewers at 31.29%.

Regional occupancy

'Singham Again' occupancy rates across major regions

The film's Hindi version witnessed different occupancies in different parts of India. Mumbai had the highest occupancy at 21.5% with 544 shows, followed by Hyderabad (35.75% from 52 shows) and Chennai (an impressive 44.67% from just 11 shows). Other cities like Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad also added to the film's earnings with their occupancies and number of shows.