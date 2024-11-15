Summarize Simplifying... In short Bajpayee's film 'The Fable' has won the Best Film award at the Leeds festival, beating international contenders.

The film, an India-US co-production, features Bajpayee as Dev and revolves around a family in the Indian Himalayas dealing with mysterious fires.

The win at Leeds follows the film's successful screenings at various global festivals, with more to come in France and Singapore.

What's the story Raam Reddy's The Fable, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, has created cinematic history by becoming the first Indian film to win the Best Film award in the main international competition (Constellation Features Competition) at the 38th Leeds International Film Festival. The feat is a major milestone for Indian cinema as no other Indian film has been honored with the award since the festival's inception in 1987.

The Fable competed against acclaimed international films such as Simon of the Mountain from Argentina, Toxic from Lithuania, and Lovable from Norway. The film's recognition at Leeds comes after its enthusiastic reception at the Seminci Festival in Spain, Mostra Sao Paolo in Brazil, and the World Cinema section at the 69th Cork International Film Festival. Meanwhile, the film will continue its global journey with screenings in Nantes, France, and a headlining Special Presentation at the Singapore International Film Festival.

Reddy thanked the recognition, saying, "This recognition of Best Film in such an important international platform makes me feel thankful and fulfilled as a filmmaker." Bajpayee also expressed pride in being a part of The Fable and its global resonance. He said, "Winning the Best Film award at Leeds is not just a triumph for our film but a proud moment for Indian cinema."

The movie is an India-US co-production between Prspctvs Productions and Maxmedia. It stars Bajpayee as Dev, along with Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome, and Hiral Sidhu. It is set in the Indian Himalayas and follows a family whose peaceful life on an orchard estate is disrupted by a string of mysterious fires. The incidents compel them to question their true selves. In October, Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor came on board as producer for this film.