Ex-prison pal says Martha Stewart broke $1M promise

By Tanvi Gupta 12:24 pm Nov 15, 202412:24 pm

What's the story Lisa Guarino, a former inmate who claims to have been Martha Stewart's "best friend" in prison, has accused the lifestyle guru of not keeping a promise of $1 million. Speaking to Daily Mail, Guarino said she and Stewart became close at FPC Alderson, a minimum-security federal prison for women. The two were jailed together in 2004 when Stewart spent five months in a stock trading scandal.

Prison friendship

Guarino's role in Stewart's prison life

Guarino, who was serving time for possession and intent to distribute over five pounds of cocaine, said she and Stewart became fast friends. She said they "cried, laughed, and ate together." "I took her under my wing, I protected her," Guarino said. Further, she added Stewart was "grateful" for her help and guidance during their time in the West Virginia facility called "Camp Cupcake."

Unfulfilled vow

Stewart's alleged $1 million promise to Guarino

Guarino alleges Stewart's gratitude prompted her to promise $1 million when they were released from prison. She claims this promise was made during a visit from her family. "She told my family they no longer needed to put money on my books because she was going to take care of me," Guarino said, referring to her commissary account used for buying basic items like pencils and paper.

Broken trust

Guarino's disappointment and recent encounter with Stewart

Guarino was disappointed when she found her commissary account empty weeks before Stewart's release. "I could've killed Martha when I found out she didn't keep her word," Guarino told the portal. Recently, she tried reaching out to Stewart at an event in Medford, Massachusetts where the latter was promoting her 100th cookbook. However, despite shouting out to Stewart as she arrived, Guarino claims the author deliberately avoided acknowledging or speaking to her.

Final thoughts

Guarino's reflections on her relationship with Stewart

Guarino also reflected on her relationship with Stewart. "I believed Martha when she told me in prison that we were friends, but I guess when she got back into her world, she went back to her old narcissistic ways," she said. Despite being angry and disappointed, Guarino also felt a bit sorry for Stewart. "She has all the money in the world but part of me feels sorry for her," she added.